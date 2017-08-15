Adrian Wojnarowski dropped an interesting nugget on Tuesday morning in a story about how the Cavaliers are approaching a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Basically, Cleveland has shifted their focus from veteran help to getting back a young superstar in exchange for Irving, partly because they’re worried about LeBron James leaving in free agency once next summer rolls around.
Considering where Irving reportedly wants to be traded and the assets those teams all possess, you can make the argument that the return the Cavaliers would enjoy the most is Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis. And as it turns out, there’s a chance that could happen if Cleveland would be willing to take on the contract of Joakim Noah. According to Wojnarowski, that caveat is the reason why this deal is a “nonstarter” so far.
Maybe in a vacuum you can stretch and say this deal is even but in the real world this deal sucks for the Cavs long term. Yeah, they get Porzingis for a few years then you have to move Love and/or Thompson before the season starts to make room in the front court. Since Thompson’s LRMR contract is way too high you can’t move him – that leaves Love. Every team you look to take Love (and there probably aren’t many left) is going to offer them pennies on the dollar because they know the Cavs are desperate. So maybe they get picks but they’ll have to take on another bloated contract to match salaries. . James is a Laker when he opts-out next year and the following KP is already a RFA.
So a few years from now – no James, no Love, maybe you match an offer KP gets so you have one superstar left. But on top of KP you have Noah, Thompson and Reid getting overpaid as well as whoever you had to take on to move Love.
The best the Cavs can hope for is a deal where they bring back a few picks and a couple mid-size contracts that will expire around the same time James leaves.