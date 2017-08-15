Getty Image

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped an interesting nugget on Tuesday morning in a story about how the Cavaliers are approaching a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Basically, Cleveland has shifted their focus from veteran help to getting back a young superstar in exchange for Irving, partly because they’re worried about LeBron James leaving in free agency once next summer rolls around.

Considering where Irving reportedly wants to be traded and the assets those teams all possess, you can make the argument that the return the Cavaliers would enjoy the most is Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis. And as it turns out, there’s a chance that could happen if Cleveland would be willing to take on the contract of Joakim Noah. According to Wojnarowski, that caveat is the reason why this deal is a “nonstarter” so far.