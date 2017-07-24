Getty Image

The basketball world was stunned on Friday as news broke that Kyrie Irving had met with the Cavaliers and requested a trade. Those discussions happened as early as the days before the NBA Draft, but had not been made public until recently. Irving’s request didn’t just come as a surprise to fans, but his Cavaliers teammates, including LeBron James, learned of his decision to ask out of Cleveland along with everyone else.

The Cavaliers are now in an interesting position, as they have a young star entering his prime years that wants out. The Cleveland front office, now headed by Koby Altman who was hired right as the Irving reports broke, has undoubtedly fielded calls from most every team in the league, inquiring about what it would take to land Irving — who has two more years left on his current contract.

However, we shouldn’t expect the Cavaliers to try and move quickly on an Irving deal, as the Pacers did with Paul George. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cavaliers, while having conversations about Irving, are yet to get any real traction on discussions with other teams.