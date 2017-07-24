UPROXX At The ESPY's

A Kyrie Irving Deal Probably Isn’t Imminent As The Cavs Look For The Best Deal

#Cleveland Cavaliers
07.24.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The basketball world was stunned on Friday as news broke that Kyrie Irving had met with the Cavaliers and requested a trade. Those discussions happened as early as the days before the NBA Draft, but had not been made public until recently. Irving’s request didn’t just come as a surprise to fans, but his Cavaliers teammates, including LeBron James, learned of his decision to ask out of Cleveland along with everyone else.

The Cavaliers are now in an interesting position, as they have a young star entering his prime years that wants out. The Cleveland front office, now headed by Koby Altman who was hired right as the Irving reports broke, has undoubtedly fielded calls from most every team in the league, inquiring about what it would take to land Irving — who has two more years left on his current contract.

However, we shouldn’t expect the Cavaliers to try and move quickly on an Irving deal, as the Pacers did with Paul George. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cavaliers, while having conversations about Irving, are yet to get any real traction on discussions with other teams.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP