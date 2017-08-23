Kyrie Irving Apparently Didn’t Want To Report To Cavs Training Camp

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving‘s trade to the Boston Celtics seemed to come together quickly on Tuesday, especially considering the fact that Irving asked out weeks ago. But now reports seem to indicate the timeline for Irving’s trade was pushed up considerably.

An ESPN report on Wednesday indicated that Irving had no interest in attending Cavaliers training camp, a move that made a deal with the Celtics happen that much quicker. Though some Cavs players truly did think they could salvage Irving’s relationship with James and the team, it turns out that Irving was very much done with Cleveland and the professional basketball team that plays there.