Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Boston Celtics now that the two sides were able to reach an official, final agreement on the trade shipping him out of Cleveland on Wednesday night. Irving will join forces with Gordon Hayward and Al Horford in Boston to create on of the league’s most impressive star trios, and the expectations for what the group will do in the East is very high.

Before Irving put his full attention towards the task at hand with his new team, he first wanted to reflect on his six seasons in Cleveland and send a message of thanks to Cavs fans. Irving posted a video to Tout on Thursday afternoon, as he spoke about his time in Cleveland, and also included a message to the fans in his latest Instagram post.