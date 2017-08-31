Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Boston Celtics now that the two sides were able to reach an official, final agreement on the trade shipping him out of Cleveland on Wednesday night. Irving will join forces with Gordon Hayward and Al Horford in Boston to create on of the league’s most impressive star trios, and the expectations for what the group will do in the East is very high.
Before Irving put his full attention towards the task at hand with his new team, he first wanted to reflect on his six seasons in Cleveland and send a message of thanks to Cavs fans. Irving posted a video to Tout on Thursday afternoon, as he spoke about his time in Cleveland, and also included a message to the fans in his latest Instagram post.
"My special thank you to Cleveland" *Link in Bio. My love extends way beyond the court I have for Cleveland and it will always be a place thats special because of the great people and experiences. The Ups and downs, we stand and fight no matter what the circumstances are, and that's what being in Cleveland embodies, it is all Love and a whole lotta pride. To the incredible individuals I've met who support the Cleveland organization and help allow us as Players to feel a special bond to the State/City and shared countless moments with, keep being YOU and know that my appreciation is eternal. Thank you From my whole being for being there as I was a 19 year old kid coming into the league, to now where I start another step in the journey as a 25 year old Evolving man. It will Always be Love and respect Cleveland. "The journey is always the Reward" #KyrieWick
Been a Cavs fan since I moved there (briefly) in 97′. Sucks that his time in Cleveland is done, but F it, i’ll remember that shot forever… Good luck in Boston.
