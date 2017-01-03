Getty Image

In just their first month as teammates in 2014, Cavaliers superstars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had already come to an impasse. After a 19-point loss to the Blazers, LeBron and Kyrie had a “healthy” exchange of words that left the point guard miffed enough to skip his media appointment for the night. The discussion was reportedly about Kyrie dominating the ball, and he responded the next night by scoring 34 points and dishing out zero assists, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished by a point guard in a dozen years.

That display earned Irving another talk with James. According to Kyrie, LeBron warned “you can never have another game with no assists.” He apparently listened, until the playoffs anyway. Irving managed another zero assist game against the Bulls, a game most remembered for Derrick Rose’s miraculous buzzer beater, but also noteworthy for this postgame question to LeBron.

Frustration about Kyrie’s assist-adverse style of play lingered into last season as well, but a championship was the perfect remedy for that malady and all was well in Cleveland. Funny what a well-timed dagger in Game 7 to help the Warriors blow a 3-1 lead will do.

This season, Kyrie and the Cavs have gradually begun the ground work towards setting Kyrie up as a true distributor in their high powered offense. The former All Star game MVP has apparently been busy in the film room to improve this part of his game, detailing his studying to ESPN, and how the work lead to this monstrous dunk against the Warriors on Christmas day.