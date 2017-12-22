By now, everyone knows Kyrie Irving is a different breed of cat. Whether he’s talking about the shape of the earth or his relationship with fans, Irving is just one of those dudes who is wired differently, which is always a good thing. It’s fun to hear him comment on just about anything, because you know he will approach something with a different perspective from everyone else.
For example, Irving was asked his thoughts on Christmas after Boston fell to New York on Thursday night. What followed was the hottest take imaginable: Irving doesn’t consider Christmas a holiday.
He also doesn’t believe the earth is round, so it doesn’t surprise me he doesn’t understand what the word “holiday” means.
orrrr he doesn’t consider it a holiday because the NBA has made him play almost every year of his career
Darn those awful monsters for forcing him to accept hundreds of millions of dollars and worldwide fame in exchange for working on some holidays.
Other people who aren’t athletes also work Christmas Day. Convenience store employees, fast food employees, etc. all work that day. Still a damn holiday.
Do athletes get paid time and half? Seriously I’m asking always wondered this.. Kyrie Bahhumbug Irving