Kyrie Irving’s Excited To Play On Christmas, Even If He Doesn’t Consider It A Holiday

#Kyrie Irving #NBA Jumpstart #Boston Celtics
12.22.17 1 day ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

By now, everyone knows Kyrie Irving is a different breed of cat. Whether he’s talking about the shape of the earth or his relationship with fans, Irving is just one of those dudes who is wired differently, which is always a good thing. It’s fun to hear him comment on just about anything, because you know he will approach something with a different perspective from everyone else.

For example, Irving was asked his thoughts on Christmas after Boston fell to New York on Thursday night. What followed was the hottest take imaginable: Irving doesn’t consider Christmas a holiday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#NBA Jumpstart#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVINGNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP