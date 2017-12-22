Getty Image

By now, everyone knows Kyrie Irving is a different breed of cat. Whether he’s talking about the shape of the earth or his relationship with fans, Irving is just one of those dudes who is wired differently, which is always a good thing. It’s fun to hear him comment on just about anything, because you know he will approach something with a different perspective from everyone else.

For example, Irving was asked his thoughts on Christmas after Boston fell to New York on Thursday night. What followed was the hottest take imaginable: Irving doesn’t consider Christmas a holiday.