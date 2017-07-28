About 20 Teams Have Talked To The Cavs About A Trade For Kyrie Irving

07.28.17 42 mins ago

Getty Image

Though he might not be traded imminently, Kyrie Irving is on the trade market in the NBA this summer. And as we get closer to August and further away from that fact being made public, we’re getting a better idea of what that trade market looks like for Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski points out how unique a player like Irving is to hit the trade market. The sheer number of teams that have at least asked about what it would take to get Irving really is impressive.

