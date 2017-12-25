Kyrie Irving Directed And Starred In A Predictably Bonkers Nike Ad

Getty Image

For one hot minute last summer, Michael Beasley very nearly overtook Kyrie Irving as the wokest player on the planet with his mind-altering take on human brainpower capacity which, ironically, was simply too much for most us to comprehend.

Not to be outdone, Irving has not only taken his flat-earth truth crusade to new (and strictly-horizontal) horizons, he’s blessed us with exegeses about how his mind works in unprecedented ways he’s on the court, about how he’s become more attuned to the universe and everything around him, and, more recently, how he’s too radically evolved to view Christmas through the same provincial lens as the rest of us.

Given Irving’s interplanetary transmogrification, Nike tapped the Celtics point guard to both star in and direct their new commercial for his signature shoe, and it’s just as offbeat and idiosyncratic as you might expect.