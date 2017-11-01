Kyrie Irving Claims ‘Not One Real Picture Of Earth’ Exists

#NBA Jumpstart #Boston Celtics
11.01.17 2 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are off to a great start to the 2017 season despite the horrific loss of Gordon Hayward. Irving looks like a great fit for the Celtics offense and he’s played well to start the year.

But he keeps talking, man, and when Irving talks weird stuff comes out of his mouth. The latest weird thing he said is yet another pivot back to his statement that the Earth is flat. Remember when that was the talk of All-Star weekend in New Orleans this year? It feels like years ago by now, but it was just a few months. We’ve all grown so old so fast.

Anyway, Irving has already clarified that it was some grand thought experiment and that he doesn’t actually believe the Earth is a flat disc. But the more he talks, the weirder things get. Such as Irving saying that there has never been a real picture taken of planet Earth.

