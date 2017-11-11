Kyrie Irving Suffered A Minor Facial Fracture From An Elbow By Teammate Aron Baynes

#Boston Celtics
11.11.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving suffered a nasty injury during Boston’s three-point win over Charlotte on Friday evening. Irving caught an elbow from Aron Baynes while the two were trying to defend a floater by Kemba Walker. He was bloodied, ruled out for the remainder of the game, and tested for a possible concussion.

OUCH. Aron Baynes accidentally busted up Kyrie Irving's face 😬

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

Boston ended up beating Charlotte, 90-87, despite the fact that Irving was on the floor for two minutes before missing the remainder of the game.

On Saturday, we learned the extent of Irving’s injury. The Celtics tweeted out that his run-in with Baynes led to a minor facial fracture, and his status for Sunday’s game against Toronto.

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSAron BaynesBOSTON CELTICSCHARLOTTE HORNETSKYRIE IRVING

