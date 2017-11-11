Getty Image

Kyrie Irving suffered a nasty injury during Boston’s three-point win over Charlotte on Friday evening. Irving caught an elbow from Aron Baynes while the two were trying to defend a floater by Kemba Walker. He was bloodied, ruled out for the remainder of the game, and tested for a possible concussion.

OUCH. Aron Baynes accidentally busted up Kyrie Irving's face 😬 A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Boston ended up beating Charlotte, 90-87, despite the fact that Irving was on the floor for two minutes before missing the remainder of the game.

On Saturday, we learned the extent of Irving’s injury. The Celtics tweeted out that his run-in with Baynes led to a minor facial fracture, and his status for Sunday’s game against Toronto.