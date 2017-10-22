Kyrie Irving Was Fined $25,000 For Telling A Sixers Fan To ‘Suck My D*ck’

10.22.17

Kyrie Irving didn’t regret getting into a verbal altercation with a Sixers fan during Boston’s 102-92 win on Friday night, but he might not be happy with how the spat will impact his bank account. Irving told a Philadelphia fan to “suck my d*ck” after the fan screamed “Kyrie, where’s LeBron?” at him.

According to a statement released by the NBA, Irving has been fined $25,000 for the incident. Seeing as how Irving makes a hair under $19 million a year, this is more of a minor inconvenience than a massive investment. But still, handing over a check that amounts to a nice Honda Civic probably isn’t how Irving wanted to spend his Sunday afternoon.

The fine was announced by the league’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe.

