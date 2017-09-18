Getty Image

Much like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving must have known he would hear about his decision to leave Cleveland for a long time. He seems ready for those kind of talks, though.

Irving joined First Take on Monday for a tense back and forth with Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith. The Boston Celtics guard didn’t say much about his decision to request a trade and leave the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he sure got a lot of questions about it.

Among the questions, Irving was asked if he told LeBron James that he wanted out before he informed the Cavs that he officially wanted a trade.