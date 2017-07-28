Getty Image

Remember, if you can, back to the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans earlier this year. The biggest story before Demarcus Cousins was traded to the Pelicans was that Kyrie Irving actually thought the Earth is flat. Everyone was asked about the shape of the Earth. Even LeBron James got in on the act.

Lost in all the trade demands from Kyrie Irving these days is that Irving really does think this. But on Friday morning, as trade rumors continue to swirl, Irving’s belief that Earth is flat was mentioned in an NPR story about the growing battle between teachers and misinformation. Those trying to teach, well, real science to the youths of America have to deal with an Internet full of conspiracy theories and flat-out lies as well as point guards saying nonsense on podcasts.

The story mentions a teacher in the University of Pennsylvania grad program whose students really do think the Earth is flat.