One Teacher Says Kyrie Irving Actually Made Students Believe The Earth Is Flat

#Cleveland Cavaliers
07.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Remember, if you can, back to the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans earlier this year. The biggest story before Demarcus Cousins was traded to the Pelicans was that Kyrie Irving actually thought the Earth is flat. Everyone was asked about the shape of the Earth. Even LeBron James got in on the act.

Lost in all the trade demands from Kyrie Irving these days is that Irving really does think this. But on Friday morning, as trade rumors continue to swirl, Irving’s belief that Earth is flat was mentioned in an NPR story about the growing battle between teachers and misinformation. Those trying to teach, well, real science to the youths of America have to deal with an Internet full of conspiracy theories and flat-out lies as well as point guards saying nonsense on podcasts.

The story mentions a teacher in the University of Pennsylvania grad program whose students really do think the Earth is flat.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSflat earthKYRIE IRVING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 3 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 4 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP