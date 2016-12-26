WE'RE BACK!!! Kyrie Irving's Christmas Day game winner against the Warriors…. Set to Titanic music. Enjoy and Merry Christmas!!! pic.twitter.com/7kZdVMEasM — Titanic Hoops (@TitanicHoops) December 26, 2016

There’s this splendid meme that has made its way around the internet lately which involves setting random events to “My Heart Will Go On.” It’s very silly and very dumb, especially considering it’s always used in moments that have zero use for the song. The exact part of the track these all use also adds to the silliness of these videos, as it picks up at the soft pan flute section before Celine Dion bellows “You’re here” towards the end of the song.

There’s a Twitter account that sets this song to basketball clips – unsurprisingly, the handle is @TitanicHoops. On Sunday, they decided to do the world a service and make a video that puts “My Heart Will Go On” perfectly over the top of Kyrie Irving’s dagger to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors on Christmas.

It’s hard to say exactly what makes this video so outstanding – probably that the “You’re here” part comes in at the exact moment it has to, but maybe because the song just keeps going as the video goes on and it becomes completely ridiculous since it no longer matches up – but this is a late entrant for the best video on the internet in 2016. Odds are it’s not better than that video of a dude punching a kangaroo, but it’s definitely in the top, like, 20.