This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Kyrie Irving Hit Another Heroic Shot To Down The Warriors On Christmas

12.25.16 1 day ago

Kyrie Irving may never have a bigger shot than the one he hit to take the lead over the Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but in the first game between the two teams since, he once again had a hero moment with a turnaround jumper over Klay Thompson to take the lead with 3.5 seconds left, and after some great defense on the final Warriors possession, it proved to be the game winner.

It was an overall brilliant performance from Irving, who finished with 25 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and seven steals, while LeBron James led the way with 31 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Kevin Durant was the high scorer for the Warriors as he put up 36 points, to go along with 15 rebounds and three assists. Klay Thompson added 24 points on 9-of-16 from the field, while Steph Curry had a relatively quiet game with 15 points on just 4-of-11 shooting.

The rematch lived up to its billing as much as anyone could have hoped, and now everyone will wait with bated breath for the next clash of these titans on January 16th.

