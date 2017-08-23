Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is a divisive player, largely because he is very, very good at some aspects of basketball and not so dynamic in other areas. However, no one would ever say that the All-Star guard is unable to generate offensive highlights, which makes it easy to put together exceedingly entertaining hype videos using those clips.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics did just that after acquiring Irving in the trade that rocked the entire NBA universe. The Celtics took to Twitter with a highlight post to pump fans up about their new acquisition. While the plays were certainly tremendous, it just felt… wrong.