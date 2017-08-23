The Celtics’ Hype Video Of Kyrie Irving’s Best Plays With The Cavs Feels Wrong

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
08.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is a divisive player, largely because he is very, very good at some aspects of basketball and not so dynamic in other areas. However, no one would ever say that the All-Star guard is unable to generate offensive highlights, which makes it easy to put together exceedingly entertaining hype videos using those clips.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics did just that after acquiring Irving in the trade that rocked the entire NBA universe. The Celtics took to Twitter with a highlight post to pump fans up about their new acquisition. While the plays were certainly tremendous, it just felt… wrong.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVING

