Kyrie Irving’s Instagram Profile Picture Is Sure To Help You Expand Your Mind

#Boston Celtics
09.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving sure does think he’s making you think.

The galaxy brain point guard for the Boston Celtics is switching up his social media profile shortly before things get serious in the NBA this season, and if you thought he would pivot away from the weirdness he put forth into the universe this year you’ve clearly not understood the point of Irving’s existence here on this flat Earth.

Irving famously declared that the Earth is flat at the All-Star game in New Orleans earlier this year, only to walk that claim back a bit in a radio interview earlier this week. He didn’t outright admit he was trolling, but rather conducting an elaborate thought experiment that he said worked.

People believed Irving believed that and — because the science behind his belief was absolute bunk — people made fun of him and said he was not smart. According to him, the discourse worked! But putting that kind of nonsense out into the world when you’re a prominent figure in sports can be harmful. Not that it seems to matter to him.

Irving is doubling down on his mysterious thinking man ways these days. He’s updated his Instagram profile to include some Illuminati-style graphics and asks “I Am My True Self. Are you?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSflat earthIlluminatiKYRIE IRVING

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP