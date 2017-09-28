Getty Image

Kyrie Irving sure does think he’s making you think.

The galaxy brain point guard for the Boston Celtics is switching up his social media profile shortly before things get serious in the NBA this season, and if you thought he would pivot away from the weirdness he put forth into the universe this year you’ve clearly not understood the point of Irving’s existence here on this flat Earth.

Irving famously declared that the Earth is flat at the All-Star game in New Orleans earlier this year, only to walk that claim back a bit in a radio interview earlier this week. He didn’t outright admit he was trolling, but rather conducting an elaborate thought experiment that he said worked.

People believed Irving believed that and — because the science behind his belief was absolute bunk — people made fun of him and said he was not smart. According to him, the discourse worked! But putting that kind of nonsense out into the world when you’re a prominent figure in sports can be harmful. Not that it seems to matter to him.

Irving is doubling down on his mysterious thinking man ways these days. He’s updated his Instagram profile to include some Illuminati-style graphics and asks “I Am My True Self. Are you?”