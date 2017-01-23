Getty/Foot Locker

As the rest of the basketball-loving world spent Friday freaking out over Russell “Mr. Averaging a Triple-Double” Westbrook not being a starter in this year’s NBA All-Star Game, Kyrie Irving took center court to use his All-Star status to inspire kids. Perhaps because he’s already been an All-Star starter, or maybe even because he’s already been the All-Star Game MVP, the Eastern Conference’s top point guard turned his own spotlight on the Kids Foot Locker Fitness Challenge, a six-week program that encourages Boys & Girls Club members to lead healthy lifestyles by getting out and participating in physical fitness activities, with the healthiest, most physically fit club winning a cool $10,000.

Irving is an ideal spokesperson for this initiative for at least three reasons: 1) He’s an NBA star, obviously; 2) He grew up watching his dad’s pro-am and adult league basketball games, and he was driven to reach the NBA since he was in the fourth grade, so he knows a thing or two about being an active kid; and 3) He’s still a kid at heart, so he knows what those kids are thinking when they’re staring at an NBA All-Star starting point guard and wondering what it will take to become the next Kyrie Irving.

“I see it from a lot of different perspectives,” Irving says of speaking to a crowd filled with star-struck kids. “Seeing it as one of those kids sitting on the floor, and then being the guy that everyone is looking up to. It’s a fair balance, but it all comes from humility and the ability to resonate with any crowd. I’m able to do that just from my background and the way I was raised.”

Irving was born in Melbourne, Australia, where his father, Drederick, was playing pro basketball at the time, but his family returned to the U.S. when he was two. His mother passed away when he was only four, and so he also knows how to deal and cope with loss. So, even as the kids typically focus on his profession and high celebrity profile, Irving doesn’t shy away from opening up about everything with them.