Before Kyrie Irving was the hottest name on the trade block, he was rarely at the center of attention during his NBA career. Sure, he was a former No. 1 overall pick, but Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled until LeBron James and Kevin Love came to town in the summer of 2014.

But at one point during this past season, Irving attracted a ton of attention for being a flat earther. James and Draymond Green both defended Irving’s statement in different ways, while Adam Silver straight up disagreed with him. This even led to Shaquille O’Neal revealing that he, too, believes that the world is flat, and not because he is a fan of Thomas Friedman.

Now that Irving is on the Celtics, one of his new teammates is excited to discuss the shape of the earth. Second-year wing Jaylen Brown told the press that he’s ready to have this conversation with his new All-Star point guard.