Getty Image

Things are going very well for the Boston Celtics. Despite the absence of Gordon Hayward, Brad Stevens’ team sits atop the Eastern Conference standings after a red-hot stretch and, in short, the duo of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford has wasted no time in clicking at a very high level.

On Tuesday evening, the Celtics went into Brooklyn and calmly took care of the business against the Nets in a game that would not have drawn much fanfare under normal circumstances. It was the 13th consecutive victory for Boston, though, and that brought a bit of extra attention to the proceedings.

On cue, Irving elected to celebrate the landmark win by handing off his jersey and shoes to members of the military that were courtside after the game was complete.