Getty Image

Late July is rarely the time for an NBA story to dominate the headlines of sports television, radio, and websites, but that’s what’s happened as a result of Kyrie Irving’s stunning decision to request a trade from the Cavaliers. Irving reportedly wants to be the star on his own team, feeling that he should no longer be Robin to LeBron James’ Batman.

Irving is a 25-year-old, four-time All-Star coming off of the best, most efficient offensive season of his career. In 2016-17, Irving scored 25.2 points on a 47.3/40.1/90.5 shooting split while also dishing out 5.8 assists per night. He is among the very best offensive players in the NBA — at any position — and his abilities as a ball-handler and shooter put him in the upper echelon of point guards in the league.

He has his faults, mostly on the defensive end of the floor, but by any metric his positive offensive impact outweighs his defensive deficiencies. And so, here is a star point guard entering the traditional prime years of his career who has two years left on his deal, which ought to bring Cleveland quite the return in a trade. However, to this point, the Cavaliers haven’t received much in the way of quality offers and, based off of Wednesday’s press conference, we could very well see this saga play out into the regular season.

Any time it leaks that a player has requested a trade it has a negative effect on that player’s trade value, as teams hope there’s some desperation to make a move. The Cavs know this, hence the statements made about expecting Irving to be in camp come September to keep up appearances that they will keep Irving around until they get a fair deal.

Unfortunately, beyond the normal diminished value that comes from a trade request being public knowledge, the Cavaliers have to try and follow two seemingly lopsided deals involving star players that some would argue are better players than Irving.