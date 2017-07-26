Kyrie Irving Talked With Justin Bieber’s Pastor Before Asking For A Trade

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Justin Bieber
07.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s clear that Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade out of Cleveland didn’t come without some significant thought. Now we’re learning just who Irving spoke to in his deliberations about leaving LeBron James behind.

According to TMZ, Irving talked to the same person Justin Bieber reportedly talked to before canceling his Purpose tour—pastor Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Justin Bieber
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJustin BieberKYRIE IRVING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 22 hours ago 3 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 23 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP