It’s clear that Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade out of Cleveland didn’t come without some significant thought. Now we’re learning just who Irving spoke to in his deliberations about leaving LeBron James behind.
According to TMZ, Irving talked to the same person Justin Bieber reportedly talked to before canceling his Purpose tour—pastor Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church.
I didn’t think you could do worse than the Kyrie possibly unfollowing James post but here you are sourcing TMZ for a Kyrie influenced by a pop star’s pastor.
Well played. Your Pulitzer should be arriving shortly.