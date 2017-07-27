Getty Image

Kyrie Irving wants to be traded in order to become the star of his own team, and he has a short-list of destinations he would like to be sent to. The Cavaliers are under no obligation to send Irving to a team he wants to go to, because he doesn’t have any form of a no-trade clause in his contract, not to mention they can’t even manage to get in touch with him at the moment.

So, Koby Altman will spend the next however many weeks working the phones and doing his best to honor Irving’s trade request, but will do so with the hopes of landing a package that helps the Cavs. Any team Irving says he wants to be traded to — or, more accurately, leaks out that he wants to be traded to — is less about pressuring the Cavs into a deal, and more about pushing that team towards picking up the phone and making a legitimate offer to the Cavs.

The biggest fear of any team making a deal for a star is that they’ll walk in free agency when they get there. Irving has two years remaining on his deal, but if he wants to be traded somewhere, it at least gives that team more confidence that they could re-sign him in 2019.

According to ESPN’s Pablo Torre, the Knicks are the team Irving wants to be on “very badly.”