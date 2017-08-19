Getty Image

The latest news out of the NBA’s greatest soap opera, known better as the Cleveland Cavaliers, is fans have begun their push to show LeBron James they love him with “Stay Home” shirts and hats. James’ impending free agency in the summer of 2018 has fans and the organization concerned that the King could leave once again for a multitude of reasons including an alleged rift with owner Dan Gilbert.

While James’ status as a future free agent has the Cavs faithful a bit spooked, the more pressing matter for the organization is the trade request made by Kyrie Irving and trying to ensure they recoup value for their star point guard. There have been numerous reports about what led to Irving’s trade request, from him wanting to be the star of his own team and out from under LeBron’s shadow to him simply trying to jump ship before James could send the Cavs sinking into the abyss of mediocrity by leaving them in free agency.

We can now add a new nugget of reported information to our list of reasons Irving asked to be dealt this summer, as Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard recently offered up a new report saying potential miscommunication about a trade discussion ahead of the draft was the “last straw” for Irving.