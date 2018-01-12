Getty Image

LeBron James was not a happy camper on Thursday night. The Toronto Raptors, which were without Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka, shredded the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense during the first half of their matchup in the north. It led to James absolutely tearing into his teammates and coaches, ostensibly because he was not a fan of the team’s defensive effort.

If you like it when teams are engaged on defense, you might have enjoyed this video. At the very least, we know that James’ animated response to the team’s effort earned an Instagram like from a famous former Cavalier, someone who shared a locker room with James as recently as last season.

A video of James made it to the Instagram account ballgod. Apparently, Kyrie Irving follows that and was scrolling through his feed on Thursday night, because he liked the video of James going off.