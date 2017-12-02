Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has a way with words when he’s talking about knowledge and intelligence. While some sports stars are unconscious athletes that can’t explain how they do what they do, Irving will tell you exactly what’s going on in his head. Even when he probably should just give a generic answer that sounds a little less, well, galaxy brain.

Boston Celtics is one of the best-coached teams in the league, which is helping Irving find success with the loaded Celtics this season. But his efforts in crunch time perhaps deserve special consideration, especially when Irving himself says he plays better in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

So what’s his secret? Well, he says he just thinks faster than other players when it matters most. Irving was asked in an ESPN video about his clutch performances, and he admitted his brain is just working better than others with the clock ticking down.