USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers because he wanted the chance to prove himself as one of the league’s best players without the ever present safety net of LeBron James. Irving actively wanting to leave a situation where his team had gone to three straight Finals and a fourth was more likely than not part of the future was confusing to many.

When he was dealt to Boston, Irving landed in a great spot to prove himself in a sink or swim situation. The Celtics are the Cavs’ top competition in the East and Irving can be the top dog while also having another star alongside in Gordon Hayward — but not one that dominates the ball or locker room the way James does.

The 2017-18 season will be Irving’s chance to spread his wings and not only prove that he’s among the game’s elite, but do so by knocking off his former team and advancing to the Finals without LeBron. There are plenty of skeptics in NBA front offices as to whether Irving can be a superstar that leads a team to the Finals and plays at that elite level consistently. Irving’s issues defensively and the Cavaliers’ horrendous record when LeBron James didn’t play over the past few years are generally pointed to as the key criticisms of Irving’s superstar status.