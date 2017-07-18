USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is among the top point guards in the NBA and is widely considered the best ball-handler in the league. Irving earned the honor of being the cover athlete this year for NBA 2K18 and the Cavs’ star was hoping that by being chosen to be on the cover, he would earn a little bit of a ratings boost.

In the last NBA 2K17 ratings update, Irving was a 90 overall, tied for fourth among all point guards. Even after a strong Eastern Conference Finals and Finals, Irving won’t see his rating go up for 2K18. The ratings are slowly being revealed on 2K’s social media accounts, as they record players reacting to being told their ratings for the first time. Joel Embiid and Paul George were the first unveiled on Monday, and then they moved on to the cover man himself.

Irving was hoping for a 95 overall, but when told he was still a 90, he was disappointed, but vowed to cause that to rise significantly over the next season.