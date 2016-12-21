Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even though he’s been unleashed as the fully realized version of himself this year, he’s always been a fan favorite for his incredible ballhandling and fearless gunning. Before he had proven anything in the NBA, his shoes were huge sellers, whether because of his persona or the fact that the Kyrie 1’s were just plain dope. Now, he’s a champion, and he’s here with the eagerly awaited Kyrie 3’s, as announced in the video above.

Nike