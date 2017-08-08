Kyrie Irving Is Looking Pretty Awkward Donning The New Cavs Uniform In ‘NBA 2K18’

08.07.17 1 hour ago

Kyrie Irving is still a Cleveland Cavalier. For real-life purposes, this is a big deal, because every day that passes without an Irving deal means we move one day closer to the Cavs’ worst-case scenario: Entering the 2017 season with Irving still on the roster. That could work out for the team, but trying to trade someone who doesn’t want to be there while games are happening hypothetically tanks their value and makes it harder to get a fair deal back.

But this is also a big deal for 2K Sports, albeit on a smaller scale. Irving, as has been reported, is on the cover of NBA 2K18, and it’d be kinda weird if he gets traded and is on the cover as a Cavalier. Eventually, that may have to get addressed. For now, however, Irving is still on the cover, and on Monday, a new gameplay still showed off Irving in the Cavs’ sweet new white Nike uniforms.

