Kyrie Irving is still almost certainly getting traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the destination remains unclear. And now, according to a report, where Irving plays after his current deal expires is even less certain.

According to a Terry Pluto report at the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Irving won’t commit to a long-term deal with any team that decides to trade for him in the immediate future. The piece includes updates on potential trade destinations like Phoenix and Minnesota, but the true nugget is that Irving still wants to keep his options open in free agency.