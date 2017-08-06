Kyrie Irving Is Showing His Desire To Be The Top Dog In Pickup Games Back Home

08.06.17

Kyrie Irving is the most talked about NBA player in the world right now, which isn’t necessarily a good thing in early August. The entire basketball world is waiting to see what happens with Irving’s trade request as the Cavaliers try to move their star point guard for a bevy of current and future assets.

As of now, the Cavs are having a tough time finding any team willing to give them the value they want in return for Irving, which will only build tension and pressure on the organization to find a trade partner as we move closer to training camp. There were reports recently that the Cavs were having trouble reaching Irving to talk with him, but they still expect him to be there when camp starts — obviously pending a trade.

Irving, for his part, appears to be back in basketball mode and is getting ready for the season back home in New Jersey with Delson Training, who posted some videos of Irving playing in some 5-on-5 games on Saturday. Irving, who reportedly has asked for a trade in order to become the top star for a team, at least looks the part in pickup games as he ripped into a teammate for a turnover in one of the videos.

