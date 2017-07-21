The basketball world got rocked on Friday afternoon when word came down that Kyrie Irving wants to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. It came straight out of left field, as Irving cited a desire to no longer sit in the shadow of LeBron James as a reason why he wants to get traded.

Basically, Irving wants to be the center of attention somewhere, which is perfectly fine — he is a superstar who wants the opportunity to prove this on his own team. The big question is what team would give him that opportunity? For Irving, there are four that stick out.

ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

Sure, some of this doesn’t add up. For example, how would he be the man in Minnesota if they already have Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, and what could Miami possibly put into a deal that makes the Cavaliers go “yes, let’s do this”?

We decided to list seven teams that would make the most intriguing trade destinations for Irving, the ones that would let him be a star and could include deals that lead to the Cavs saying yes. They include two of the squads listed above, along with five other teams that could be intriguing landing spots/trade partners.