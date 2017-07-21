The basketball world got rocked on Friday afternoon when word came down that Kyrie Irving wants to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. It came straight out of left field, as Irving cited a desire to no longer sit in the shadow of LeBron James as a reason why he wants to get traded.
Basically, Irving wants to be the center of attention somewhere, which is perfectly fine — he is a superstar who wants the opportunity to prove this on his own team. The big question is what team would give him that opportunity? For Irving, there are four that stick out.
Sure, some of this doesn’t add up. For example, how would he be the man in Minnesota if they already have Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, and what could Miami possibly put into a deal that makes the Cavaliers go “yes, let’s do this”?
We decided to list seven teams that would make the most intriguing trade destinations for Irving, the ones that would let him be a star and could include deals that lead to the Cavs saying yes. They include two of the squads listed above, along with five other teams that could be intriguing landing spots/trade partners.
ok….so Lebron is the only player that can get a Dookie a ring (Battier, Irving with Duhon tagging along…look it up, only two others in NBA history) ….Kyrie just wanting to be the guy or is he wanting to be the guy and win? because there isnt really a Dookie that has been the guy…anywhere…ever..for any length of time…what I’m saying is dude needs to keep riding Lebron’s coattails
oh…and Lebron being surprised is damn near the best part….like he aint told Kyrie that he is outta there in a year
I would take Kyrie on the Lakers if it meant LeBron would never wear Purple and Gold.