Getty Image

Irving discussed how he has evolved as a player over the last year during a media availability on Wednesday afternoon, and mentioned that he finds it hard to compare his time in Cleveland with his time in Boston. This is because, in Irving’s eyes, he has a different role as a member of the Celtics, even if he was the point guard on both teams.

Kyrie Irving with a wisdom bomb: "Man, comparison's a thief of joy." He was asked if he could have made all the same passes last year or before. Went on to say, "It's kind of hard to compare it because I feel like my role was probably a little different last year in Cleveland" — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 29, 2017

We’ll look past the fact that Irving answered a question with his usual sense of bravado so we can focus on that second thing. The reason that Irving reportedly wanted to be traded from Cleveland is that he wanted to have an expanded role, and that has been the case so far in Boston. Even though his usage percentage in Cleveland last year (30.8 percent) was slightly higher than where he’s at now (30.4 percent), his trade request had more to do with the prominence that comes from having “your team.”

So far, he’s had that in Boston, and it’d be surprising if he isn’t the man in town for the foreseeable future. Irving wanted to be the man, and so far, he’s relished that opportunity.