The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a very difficult position when it comes to Kyrie Irving’s future. The team is dealing with the pending free agency of LeBron James in less than 12 months and, in short, everything that the franchise does between now and July 1, 2018 will be through James-colored glasses. That also extends to any trade negotiations involving Irving and, at least theoretically, limits options that the team could execute.

However, the San Antonio Spurs could have a particularly useful leg up in the negotiations when compared to other teams, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brings word that Irving would be willing to sign a long-term extension in San Antonio if Cleveland sends him away in a deal.

If the Cavaliers knew they had James committed, for example, San Antonio could emerge as a more intriguing trade partner. The Spurs have interest in Irving, league sources say, and Irving’s willingness to commit to an extension with the Spurs makes for legitimate win-now deal possibilities for Cleveland. Without James beyond next season, though, the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker and Danny Green hold no appeal.

As the report notes, it would be ideal for the Cavs to know that James was going to stick around, simply because they could focus more on the future with no real fear of being left in an ugly position for the not-too-distant future. That is of particular note to the Spurs not only because of extension talks, but also because San Antonio is not blessed with a top-end young asset (aside from the untradeable Kawhi Leonard) that would entice Cleveland.

That, of course, is a similar issue that would plague both the Cavs and Irving’s suitors across the league. Teams like the Knicks could offer Kristaps Porzingis but have reportedly included a stipulation to take back Joakim Noah’s hilariously prohibitive contract and, with each passing day, it becomes more difficult to find the ideal trade for Cleveland to balance all of their interests. The Spurs would theoretically be willing to pay more than a run-of-the-mill team due to the assurance provided by a contract extension on Irving’s part and that could matter considerably in any continued talks.