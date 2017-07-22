Kyrie Irving surprised many in the NBA world on Friday when it was reported that he asked for a trade from a Cleveland Cavaliers team that’s made the NBA Finals the previous three seasons. But on Saturday it was reported that trading Irving away wasn’t completely off the table for the Cavs before Irving’s big ask.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote a column about the move arguing that LeBron James has created an atmosphere in the league for players to make moves like this with their own interests in mind. Hidden in the piece is a nugget about how the Cavaliers actually looked into moving Irving to acquire another big name before the NBA Draft.
Give me a fucking break… so are we pretending that the Cavs had an opportunity to trade Kyrie for Lebron’s good buddy Chris Paul, but they didn’t pull the trigger because Irving probably wanted to stay? Please. This whole story smells fishy… especially considering that Windhorst is the one that broke it & continues to fan the flames.