Getty Image

Kyrie Irving surprised many in the NBA world on Friday when it was reported that he asked for a trade from a Cleveland Cavaliers team that’s made the NBA Finals the previous three seasons. But on Saturday it was reported that trading Irving away wasn’t completely off the table for the Cavs before Irving’s big ask.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote a column about the move arguing that LeBron James has created an atmosphere in the league for players to make moves like this with their own interests in mind. Hidden in the piece is a nugget about how the Cavaliers actually looked into moving Irving to acquire another big name before the NBA Draft.