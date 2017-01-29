What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

Kyrie Irving Made Russell Westbrook Look Silly With A Filthy Crossover

01.29.17 32 mins ago

Kyrie Irving and the Cavs squared off with triple-double machine Russell Westbrook and the Thunder on Sunday in one of the most exciting point guard matchups in the NBA.

Irving got the best of Westbrook in the second quarter with an absolutely disgusting crossover that spun Westbrook around. All Russ could do after Irving’s move was to reach out and grab Kyrie, who turned that into an and-1 situation with a nice wrong-footed layup.

@kyrieirving uses his crossover to get to the rim for the @cavs! #NBAonABC

A video posted by NBA (@nba) on

This just serves as a friendly reminder that Irving has some of the nastiest handles in the game, as he made Westbrook look like one of the random guys in the park from one of Kyrie’s Uncle Drew commercials.

Irving and the Cavs have been mired in a slump of late, having failed to string together back-to-back wins since Jan. 8, leading to Cavs star LeBron James to make multiple public pleas to management to bring in another playmaker. Irving and James are the only two reliable ball-handling options for the Cavs right now, with JR Smith sidelined with injury and the other options being Iman Shumpert – who is not a point guard and doesn’t run an offense especially well – and inexperienced guards Kay Felder and DeAndre Liggins.

TAGSKYRIE IRVINGRUSSELL WESTBROOK

