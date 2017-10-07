Kyrie Irving Gave A Pair Of Game-Worn Sneakers To A Young Fan Wearing His Cavs Jersey

10.07.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving may be in Boston now, but there are still plenty of Cavaliers jerseys with Irving’s name and number out there in the wild. During the Celtics’ preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, Irving spotted one of those Cavs unis in the crowd and decided to show the fan in his old jersey some love.

Irving played 25 minutes and scored 21 points in Boston’s 110-102 win over Philly. He was the centerpiece of the Celtics’ offense, as he led the team in points, minutes, field goal attempts, and three pointers attempted. It was a sign of what we can expect out of Irving in Beantown, and if you’re a Celtics fan, it had to have made you optimistic about the team’s future.

After the game ended, a young fan in some of Irving’s old Cavs attire managed to get his attention, so Irving hooked him up. Irving took the shoes off of his feet, gave them to the fan, and when the kid pulled out a sharpie, Irving autographed both of the kicks.

