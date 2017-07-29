Getty Image

The Kyrie Irving saga continues, and by the day, more and more layers to the story unfold. One of the more recent developments was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith injecting himself into the proceedings with reporting on the thought process of LeBron James, and in short order, the best player on the planet came out firing on social media in his own defense. That, on cue, prompted a rant from Smith, and now, there is more reporting from the infamous personality.

In writing for ESPN’s The Undefeated, Smith cited the following from a “close confidant” of Kyrie Irving and his feelings toward James at this point in time.