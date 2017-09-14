Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is a Boston Celtic now, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. But despite the months of intrigue about just why Irving decided he needed out of Cleveland, we’re still hearing different theories from some interesting places.

NBA agent Warren LeGarie appeared on Ethan Strauss’ “House of Strauss” podcast on Thursday and had an interesting tidbit about Kyrie Irving’s agent Jeffrey Weschler. Basically, LeGarie says that Weschler has a history of deciding he needs to “shake things up” and make his client think he’s “fighting” for them.

“Jeff likes to manufacture his own self-importance,” LeGarie said. “So he creates some issues that really weren’t issues but Jeff decides ‘I need to shake things up a little bit.’”