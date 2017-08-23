Getty Image

The Boston Celtics made a potentially franchise-altering move on Tuesday evening, investing quite a trade package in order to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Aside from the obvious implications of LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas and the overall 2017-2018 Eastern Conference landscape, the Celtics also have to be concerned with the more distant future with regard to Irving.

Their new star point guard will be an unrestricted free agent in two years, which is an improvement over the impending free agency they faced with Thomas, but giving up a potential top pick for two years of service wouldn’t be too enticing. In fact, that’s what spooked the Celtics out of dealing either of the Brooklyn picks for Paul George at the deadline last year or this summer.

As one would assume, this change of heart regarding the Nets’ picks is rooted in a “strong belief” that the Irving will want to sign long-term with Boston, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.