Kyrie Irving is right about one thing: there’s a lot that’s peculiar about the NBA these days.

Sure, it’s late July. Arenas are hosting concerts and the only real basketball happening right now is in driveways and AAU gyms. But the story of the summer isn’t what’s happening on any court, but in the minds of some of basketball’s best players. Free agency is an exercise in player personality as much as it is team vision, but few could have predicted that the fate of Irving, under contract until 2020, would play such a huge role on what happens this summer.

The story has spiraled well past the original surprise that Irving wanted out of Cleveland in the first place. That’s the thing about news like this — it appears to grow larger as time goes on. Once the demand for a trade is made public, you get the reaction to that news, as well as the reporting that works backward to its origin.

Kyrie Irving is unhappy in Cleveland. But how long has he been unhappy? On and on it goes.