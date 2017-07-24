NBA2K

Zach Lowe of ESPN floated a really fun trade in a column on Monday. The Cleveland Cavaliers would comply with Kyrie Irving‘s request for a trade and ship him to New Orleans. In exchange, the Pelicans would end their hopes of a DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis frontcourt pairing and send Boogie to the Cleveland.

It makes sense for both sides — the Cavs would have the best frontcourt trio in the league with LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Cousins. The Hornets would have an unreal pick-and-roll pairing in Irving and Davis. Sure, Cleveland would take a major risk by bringing in a dude who is only under contract for one more year, but this is one of those rare superstar-for-superstar trades that makes sense.

We decided to figure out what would go down if this trade happened and the two teams played, with a little help from NBA 2K. The entire game is on our Facebook page, and you can watch it right here.