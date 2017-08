Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is now a member of the Boston Celtics, a sentence that will be weird to type and even weirder to read for at least a few more days. But now that the deal is officially done, Irving will finally get to play with Gordon Hayward, who the Celtics have

As some pointed out in the aftermath of the deal, it fulfills a desire that Irving has long had to play with Hayward. In fact, he tried to bring the Utah Jazz star to Cleveland in 2014.