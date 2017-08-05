Stan Van Gundy Isn’t Hiding The Pistons’ Interest In Kyrie Irving

#Cleveland Cavaliers
08.05.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t appear to be in a hurry when dealing with Kyrie Irving‘s trade request. After all, reports have indicated that as many as 20 teams have expressed interest in acquiring the All-Star guard and given the dynamics in play with LeBron James and the (potentially faint) possibility that the two sides could find middle ground, the Cavs have every right to be picky.

With that said, yet another team is reportedly in the mix for a pursuit of Irving, as Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press brings word from Stan Van Gundy and the Detroit Pistons:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDETROIT PISTONSKYRIE IRVING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 23 hours ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 4 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP