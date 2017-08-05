Stan Van Gundy Isn’t Hiding The Pistons’ Interest In Kyrie Irving

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t appear to be in a hurry when dealing with Kyrie Irving‘s trade request. After all, reports have indicated that as many as 20 teams have expressed interest in acquiring the All-Star guard and given the dynamics in play with LeBron James and the (potentially faint) possibility that the two sides could find middle ground, the Cavs have every right to be picky.

With that said, yet another team is reportedly in the mix for a pursuit of Irving, as Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press brings word from Stan Van Gundy and the Detroit Pistons: