The Kyrie Irving Trade Could Be In Jeopardy After Isaiah Thomas’ Physical With The Cavs

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
08.25.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The trade between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas has already been announced by both teams. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word on Friday evening that things aren’t necessarily as official as they seem.

Thomas has been battling a well documented hip injury, and while it was once thought to be a non-issue for the Cavs, that could be shifting with haste.

In fact, Thomas took a physical, but if he didn’t pass it, the Cavs could still void the deal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASKYRIE IRVING

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP