Getty Image

The trade between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas has already been announced by both teams. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word on Friday evening that things aren’t necessarily as official as they seem.

Thomas has been battling a well documented hip injury, and while it was once thought to be a non-issue for the Cavs, that could be shifting with haste.

Sources: After Isaiah Thomas underwent physical today, Cavs still evaluating injured hip and weighing options w/ completion of Irving deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

In fact, Thomas took a physical, but if he didn’t pass it, the Cavs could still void the deal.