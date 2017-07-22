Getty Image

Take your pick on the popular saying to describe the now-seemingly inevitable breakup of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland. Nothing gold can stay, perhaps, or maybe that history has a way of repeating itself. What’s clear is that this isn’t the first time two megastars have gradually seethed their way to separate teams. In fact, it happens fairly often.

An article by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Conner points out exactly this and is filled with anonymous quotes about how Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade out of Cleveland mirrors many recent breakups of NBA super teams.