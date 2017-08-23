Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is headed to the Boston Celtics and the entire NBA world exploded as a result. Naturally, the biggest focus of the trade that includes Isaiah Thomas landing with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers is on the Eastern Conference pecking order. With that said, there is another subplot and it comes in the form of the NBA MVP race.

Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook was the odds-on favorite when the first batch of odds was released earlier this month and, while that is still the case now, there has been a major shift according to Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.