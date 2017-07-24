Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is reportedly on the trade market and, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are under no firm obligation to deal the All-Star point guard, that won’t stop anyone from speculating on his next destination. To that end, a lot of bandwidth has been spent on formulating potential suitors for Irving’s services and, to be fair, Irving reportedly provided his current team with a four-squad list of preferred landing spots.

In the same breath, it can be difficult to find the perfect fit for Irving in trade, simply because Cleveland’s dynamics with attempting to please LeBron James make things extremely treacherous.

On Monday, Chris Mannix of The Vertical did his best to outline the stakes at hand and quoted a Western Conference executive in essentially saying Cleveland could (and will) command a king’s ransom for Irving.