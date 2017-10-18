Getty Image

The 2017-18 season opener between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers received quite a bit of attention and much of it centered on the return of Kyrie Irving to his former team. As expected, Irving was showered with boos during pregame introductions but, just moments after the game began, the gruesome injury to Gordon Hayward became the unfortunate centerpiece of the evening.

With that as the backdrop, the Cavaliers had an interesting decision to make, as the team produced a tribute video to honor Irving’s time with the franchise.

That video never ran and, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, there was some negative buzz emanating from the Cavs locker room at the mere thought of its existence.